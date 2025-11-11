BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Authorities in the Capital City have issued an arrest warrant for a man who was allegedly masturbating in the parking lot of a store in Baton Rouge.

Witness Calls 911 After Shocking Scene

According to the warrant, a woman saw 43-year-old Kevin Morman sitting completely naked inside his truck parked outside the Baby Gap on Corporate Boulevard. He was reportedly staring at the woman while performing the act.

Suspect Fled Before Police Arrived

The woman immediately ran inside the store for safety. Morman fled the scene, but before he did, the woman managed to record his license plate number.

BRPD Confirms Prior Arrests for Obscenity

Authorities say that Morman has three prior arrests for obscenity in Louisiana.

Public Urged to Report Suspect’s Whereabouts

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.

