How St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Deals With Threats

You may not ever even hear of threats that have been made to schools or other institutions, but there is plenty of examination and investigation going on behind the scenes.

There have been dozens of school threats since last week's massacre at a Florida school, and experts have a variety of ideas about why it happens, but no clear answers.

Today Major Eddie Thibodaux with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office joined Bernadette Lee and Rob Kirkpatrick to talk about how there have been so many school threats, and how they treat each one with care and concern.

Thibodaux tells KPEL students should face serious consequences for making threats against schools.

Here's this morning's interview: