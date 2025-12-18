LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As the temperatures finally drop across Louisiana, there’s no better time to dive into comfort cooking.

With a crispness in the air, gumbo pots are coming out, and Cajun kitchens are busy whipping up rich, flavorful dishes that begin with one essential ingredient—roux. This week’s cooler weather makes it the perfect time to master the art of roux, the foundation of beloved dishes like gumbo, étouffée, and sauce piquante.

Making a roux can seem intimidating, but with patience and practice, anyone can achieve the ideal consistency and color. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just learning, it helps to understand the 9 different stages of roux to know exactly what’s right for your dish.

We saw this image on Facebook and it struck us as a perfect breakdown.

Want a little more info on these stages of roux?

1. White Roux

This roux is cooked just long enough to remove the raw flour taste, staying pale and smooth. It’s often used for creamy dishes like béchamel sauces or chowders.

2. Blonde Roux

A light golden color develops as the flour and fat cook together a bit longer. Perfect for macaroni and cheese or lighter gravies, this roux adds a subtle richness.

3. Peanut Butter Roux

Named for its color, this roux begins to develop deeper, nutty flavors. It works beautifully in light stews and some versions of étouffée.

4. Light Brown Roux

You’ll notice a caramel hue and an enhanced nuttiness at this stage. This roux is ideal for crawfish étouffée and other Cajun stews.

5. Medium Brown Roux

The roux is now a deep copper color with richer flavors. Use it in hearty stews or a sauce piquante for that distinct Cajun flair.

6. Dark Brown Roux

One of the most popular stages for gumbo, this roux offers a bold flavor with a smooth texture. Be patient—this one takes time but is worth the effort.

7. Chocolate Roux

As the roux darkens to the color of chocolate, the flavors become even bolder. This stage works best in gumbo and gravy-based dishes.

8. Black Roux

This roux is almost black, teetering on the edge of being burned. It's used for extra-rich, bold dishes like seafood gumbo but requires careful timing.

9. Burned Roux

If your roux smells acrid and turns too dark, it's time to start over. Burned roux will make the whole dish bitter, so don’t try to salvage it.

Time to Cook: Cooler Weather Calls for Gumbo Season

Now that fall weather has finally arrived in Louisiana, it’s the perfect excuse to stir up a roux and make a big pot of gumbo or étouffée. Whether you’re hosting family or gearing up for football tailgates, there’s no better way to warm up than with a bowl of something hearty

So as we get ready for that cooler weather to hit the state, we have to make sure we have our flour, our oil, and whatever we're turning our roux into (it is gumbo time? I believe it is - even if it's in pot pie form) at the ready.

The basic roux in south Louisiana is pretty simple when it comes to ingredients. It's equal parts oil and flour, cooked in a skillet. The problem for a lot of folks is knowing when the roux is ready. You can't really leave it on the stove to cook as it'll burn. You have to babysit that staple of the South Louisiana kitchen until it's ready.