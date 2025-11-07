For the first time in more than a decade, Acadiana will welcome home one of its most celebrated music talents. Breaux Bridge native and multi-platinum recording artist Hunter Hayes is set to perform in Lafayette this holiday season, marking his first performance in the region since 2013.

The special Christmas concert will take place Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, bringing together some of Louisiana’s finest musical talent for a festive evening of familiar favorites and hometown pride.

A Louisiana Legend Returns

Hunter Hayes’ roots in Acadiana run deep. Many locals remember him as the incredibly gifted child musician who was singing and playing accordion onstage before most kids were learning times tables.

From television appearances at age four to performing for presidents and sharing the stage with legends, Hayes was a household name in Louisiana long before the world knew him.

He went on to become a Grammy-nominated country-pop star, known for hits like Wanted, Storm Warning, and Invisible.

His songwriting and emotional performance style have earned him fans worldwide, and his return to Lafayette has already got longtime hometown fans excited.

Get our free mobile app

An All-Louisiana Christmas Showcase

This holiday concert will feature a standout lineup, headlined by internationally acclaimed opera star André Courville and his Atchafalaya Orchestra. Hayes will be joined by Grammy-nominated family trio Sweet Cecilia, currently celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, along with renowned Cajun fiddle standout Jourdan Thibodeaux.

Heymann Performing Arts Heymann Performing Arts loading...

It’s a rare opportunity to see some of Acadiana’s best and most beloved musical storytellers sharing the same stage.

Tickets and Details

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette

Whether you grew up with Hunter Hayes’ music, remember him as the kid with the squeezebox in Breaux Bridge, or enjoy a Louisiana Christmas, this homecoming is the show for you.

Local fans have waited more than ten years for this one. And now, just in time for Christmas, it’s finally happening.