PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (KPEL News) - Travelers planning on a last-minute trip to Alabama or Florida before the summer break is officially over may want to take note of a closure on I-10 coming next week.

On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced that the bridge at Menge Avenue in Pass Christian, which goes over I-10 in Mississippi, will be torn down to pave the way for an interchange that will service a Buc-ee's coming to the area.

According to the Sun Herald, the MDOT set the following schedule:

All lanes of I-10 westbound at Menge Avenue will close overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will close on another night. MDOT will notify the public when the I-10 eastbound closure is imminent.

The construction is part of a wider project the state is involved in that will be improved I-10 in that part of the state.

The project’s scope includes replacing the Menge Ave. bridge over I-10, widening entrance and exit ramps and widening Firetower Road. Funded by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and Buc-ee’s, MDOT approved the interchange plan and issued a permit for this project’s construction. Neel Shaffer and Michael Baker International serve as Construction Engineering and Inspection consultants to ensure the project meets MDOT standards and specifications for roadway and bridge construction. The contractor for the project is T.L. Wallace of Columbia. Construction began July 5, and the project is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months.

The project costs $15 million and is being funded by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and Buc-ee’s.