An overturned 18-wheeler has forced the closure of part of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish, causing major delays for drivers traveling through the area.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, the crash happened Tuesday, April 7, 2026, on I-10 westbound at milepost 84, just past the Rayne exit. Authorities confirmed that the inside westbound lane is currently shut down as troopers work the scene.

Officials estimate the closure could last at least three hours, urging drivers to adjust travel plans and expect heavy congestion.

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Traffic Backups Stretch For Miles

Drivers in the area quickly began reporting significant delays, with traffic backing up well beyond the immediate crash site.

Some motorists said congestion stretched as far as the Egan and Iota exits, creating a slow-moving bottleneck during peak travel hours.

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Others noted the positioning of the overturned truck appeared unusual, with some questioning whether the vehicle may have crossed the median before coming to rest.

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Community Reacts As Concerns Grow

After LSP posted news of the crash, many took to Facebook to share concerns about safety along this stretch of I-10.

Several commenters voiced their frustration with traffic conditions in Louisiana, while others pointed to the curves in that portion of the interstate as a potential hazard.

At the same time, many expressed hope that the driver involved in the crash was not seriously injured, and offered prayers and well wishes.

What Drivers Should Know

Motorists are encouraged to monitor road conditions using the Louisiana 511 system, either by calling 511, visiting 511la.org, or using the Louisiana 511 mobile app.

With delays expected to continue for several hours, drivers may want to consider alternate routes or postpone travel if possible.