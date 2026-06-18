LAFAYETTE, La. — Ovey Comeaux High School will host a Legacy Walk on Thursday, June 25, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., giving alumni and community members a chance to walk the campus at 100 West Bluebird Drive before the school permanently closes.

According to LPSS, the event is open to former students and families who want to reconnect and recognize what Comeaux has meant to generations of Lafayette Parish students.

The Legacy Walk is scheduled about a week after the Lafayette Parish School Board voted 5-4 on June 12 to permanently close the school. That vote was the second time the board voted to close the school, and it came after a lawsuit, a court injunction, and a ruling from the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. KPEL covered that final vote as it happened.

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A School with Deep Roots on Lafayette’s North Side

For generations, Comeaux High served families on the north side of Lafayette, and the fight over its future made clear how much the school still meant to that community.

A consulting firm first recommended closing the school in October 2024, pointing to declining enrollment. The board voted against it the following month, 5-4. Then, in March 2026, the board voted to close the school at the end of the current school year, with little public notice and no prior public hearing as required by board policy.

Credit: Lafayette Parish School Board/YouTube Credit: Lafayette Parish School Board/YouTube

Parent Suzanne LaJaunie filed a lawsuit arguing the vote violated state open meetings law. A district court judge issued a preliminary injunction halting the closure, the board rescinded its original vote, held a public hearing, and then voted again in June.

The final 5-4 vote saw board members Britt Latiolais, Ted Davidson, Roddy Bergeron, Hannah Smith Mason, and Kate Labue vote in favor. Amy Trahan, Josh Edmond, Jeremy Hidalgo, and David LeJeune voted against.

Superintendent Francis Touchet cited enrollment as the central issue. At the time of the final vote, Comeaux was serving 392 students in a building with a capacity of roughly 2,100.

What Happens to the Campus

Current Comeaux students are being rezoned to Acadiana, Lafayette, and Southside high schools for the 2026-27 school year. The Navy JROTC Magnet Academy program will move to Acadiana High School.

The campus is set to be repurposed to house the W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center and the E.J. Sam Accelerated School. The athletic facilities will become a district-wide sports complex. LPSS does not expect those programs to open at the site until the 2028-29 academic year.

Attending the Legacy Walk

The clear bag policy will be in effect, and all guests will pass through weapons detection upon arrival, as required at all LPSS events.

The Legacy Walk is open to alumni and former members of the Ovey Comeaux High School community.

Legacy Walk Details:

What: Ovey Comeaux High School Legacy Walk

Ovey Comeaux High School Legacy Walk When: Thursday, June 25, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 25, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Where: Ovey Comeaux High School, 100 West Bluebird Drive, Lafayette, LA

Ovey Comeaux High School, 100 West Bluebird Drive, Lafayette, LA Entry requirements: Clear bag policy in effect; weapons detection screening required

For more information, visit lpssonline.com.

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