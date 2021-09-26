If Characters from ‘The Office’ Were Louisiana Cities [GALLERY]

Time to combine the two things I love the most in this world... Louisiana and The Office!

Yes, I am Office nerd, for sure. I have watched the full series over ten times now and currently find myself in a constant loop where I only watch the show, then when I finish, I immediately start back on episode one. I've probably written about The Office more times than anything else... Including COVID-19.

Anyways, I thought I would try my best to get creative and pair each Office character with a Louisiana City they best represent.

Enjoy!

Louisiana Cities as Characters from The Office

25 Obscure Facts You Probably Don't Know About Louisiana Louisiana is a weird and wild place. Some of our state's history is way stranger than fiction! Test yourself to see if you are a Bayou State expert!

Look: How Shreveport-Bossier Has Changed from 2007 to Now