Do you have pinapples on your bathing suit? If so, you might want to get a new one or maybe not.

A lady on TiKTok got matching pineapple designs for her bikini and her husband's swim trunks for their vacation. She thought they looked cute together, you know, matching and all. During their vacation they noticed that several people were being extra nice to them, but they didn't know why.

She later found out that pineapples on your swimsuit or any of your clothing, for that fact, means you're a swinger looking to hook up. It especially applies when you're on vacation or on a cruise.

I leave you with a saying from my childhood heroes G.I. Joe. I will end this article the same way they would need their show, "now you know, and knowing is half the battle".