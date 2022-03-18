Incredible Video of 18-Wheeler Running Off Interstate in Rayne

A heart-stopping crash involving an 18-wheeler happened yesterday in Rayne. And it was caught on a nearby city surveillance camera.

The crash happened on Thursday, March 17, 2022, just before noon. The Rayne Police Department reported that they responded to the single-vehicle accident involving a 2011 KW tractor and trailer.

The tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate, when for unknown reasons it left the roadway, drove down an overpass embankment, crossed The Boulevard, and came to a rest on private property.

Rayne Police Department, Facebook Rayne Police Department, Facebook loading...

The vehicle caught fire but thankfully the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Luckily, the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

And here is the amazing video posted by the Rayne Police Department of the crash.