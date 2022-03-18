Incredible Video of 18-Wheeler Running Off Interstate in Rayne
A heart-stopping crash involving an 18-wheeler happened yesterday in Rayne. And it was caught on a nearby city surveillance camera.
The crash happened on Thursday, March 17, 2022, just before noon. The Rayne Police Department reported that they responded to the single-vehicle accident involving a 2011 KW tractor and trailer.
The tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate, when for unknown reasons it left the roadway, drove down an overpass embankment, crossed The Boulevard, and came to a rest on private property.
The vehicle caught fire but thankfully the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched and quickly extinguished the blaze.
Luckily, the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained only minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
And here is the amazing video posted by the Rayne Police Department of the crash.