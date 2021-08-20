Isle of Capri Shows off New Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles

The Isle of Capri Casino posted yesterday on their Facebook page what the new property will look like when it's complete. The casino will have a new look and a new name. Now owned by Caesars Entertainment, the Isle of Capri Lake Charles will be called the Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles.

Its set opening date will be the fall of 2022, and it will look entirely different than the Isle of Capri we have known in the past. The Caesars website describes the new property, pending the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approval, as a brand new resort experience.

The casino alone will feature almost 1,000 slot machines and tables spread out over 60,000 square feet of gaming floor real estate. It will have a poker room with 10 tables, a sportsbook area, and a brand new hotel tower complete with 253 rooms. New places to dine will also be added including Brew Brothers Tap House.

As for gaming rewards, the new property will be added to the Caesars Rewards program. The rewards program through Caesars, according to their website, allows members to have access to over 50 properties across the United States.

It will be exciting to see yet another updated, and modern, property come to Lake Charles. The thing that makes me giggle is that I have to wonder if the locals, like myself, will still refer to it as the Isle of Capri.