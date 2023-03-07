LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It is that time of year again. It is time for the start once again of Daylight Saving Time. This is the time of year when we "spring forward".

Sunday morning at 2:00 o'clock local time, March 12 is the beginning of Daylight Saving Time this year. This ushers in a time when we move our clocks forward one hour, or just let most of our devices do it automatically.

Six out of ten people surveyed in 2022 said they wish our country would stop changing time twice a year. Thirty-five percent of those surveyed say they do not mind that we change our clocks once in the fall and once in the spring.

This topic is not one that is ignored. People seem to be very opinionated about the topic. There was legislation that passed in the U.S. Senate to have one permanent time, but the U.S. House of Representatives never took up the measure. With the discussion and a positive vote the measure can't move forward for the President's signature.

The measure has been introduced again this year:

Some states don't even observe time changes:

Did you know that Louisiana has a trigger law to automatically impose the change in Louisiana if the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate passed the measure, and the President would sign the legislation?

We would like to know what you think. Would you like the clocks to continue to change twice a year or not? If you would like the clock just to stay would you like Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time?