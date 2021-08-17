Jamey Johnson Live In Lake Charles This Friday Night August 20

Jamey Johnson will make a stop in Lake Charles this weekend for a big show. Jamey Johnson was scheduled to play last year but the pandemic caused them to have to reschedule the show until now.

You may not know this but Jamey Johnson served in the United States Marine Corps for four years a couple of years after he finished high school. That is where he found country music as his passion and started playing bars around the Montgomery, Alabama area.

During that time, Jamey Johnson also became a terrific songwriter. Some of his songwriting credits include Give It Away by George Strait and Honky Tonk Badonkadonk and Ladies Love Country Boys by Trace Adkins. Plus he had written some of his biggest hits. Songs like In Color, The Dollar, High Cost Of Living, and many more.

In 2007, he won song of the year from the Country Music Association (CMA) and The Academy Of Country Music (ACM) awards for the song written by Johnson called Give It Away which was performed by sung by George Strait.

Jamey Johnson's biggest hit in his career of course is In Color which went platinum selling over one million copies. If you want to get technical, it sold 1.3 million copies.

Jamey Johnson will be live at Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center in Lake Charles this Friday night, August 20th. The show will start at 8:30 pm.