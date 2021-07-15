Jazz Fest Daily Artist Lineup Announced

A southern favorite, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's Jazz Fest will include a ton of performances from the likes of The Black Crowes, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Ludacris, The Beach Boys, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band, Norah Jones and hundreds more. And if you're planning on attending this year's rain or shine Jazz Fest presented by Shell, you'll be glad to know that the daily schedule of performances has been announced and the lineup couldn't be better!

The festival spans six days, starting Friday, Oct. 8 and concludes Sunday, Oct. 17. Single-day tickets have just gone on sale! Click here to get yours.

Single-day admission is $75 for early bird tickets (while supplies last); $80 advance after early bird sells out; and $90 at the gate (if available). Child tickets also are available for $5 for ages 2-10.

Single-day ticket holders who elected to roll over their 2020 tickets will be contacted by email by the ticketing company in the next few days with more details.

Jazz Fest also will host a Local Friday discount on October 15, with $50 tickets at the gate for Louisiana residents with valid ID.

Three-day weekend passes are still on sale for $200 early bird while supplies last and $225 advance. And several VIP packages are available at various prices. For more information and to buy tickets go to nojazzfest.com/tickets.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been around since 1970 when it was first held in a park just outside the French Quarter. Today the mega festival is held at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana.

[NOLA.com]