After a violent weekend near Tiger Stadium, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry is directing state and local law enforcement to boost security for upcoming LSU football games, including the next home matchup against Texas A&M on October 25.

The move comes after a shooting Saturday night near Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive left two people injured during LSU’s Homecoming weekend. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Landry Calls for ‘Enhanced Security Plan’

In a post on Facebook, Governor Landry said he ordered the Louisiana State Police to collaborate with LSU Police, Baton Rouge Police, and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office to “come up with an enhanced security plan” to ensure safety at future games.

“The level of violence and disruption will not be tolerated,” Landry wrote. “We will continue assessing the security to ensure all future games are safe.”

LSU officials responded, emphasizing their commitment to campus safety. “The well-being of the LSU community is our number-one priority,” said Mark Ballard, Chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors.

“By standing together and staying alert, we make LSU safer for everyone.”

Online Reaction: Calls for National Guard and More

Landry’s post drew hundreds of comments, ranging from support to skepticism. Some, like April Todd, praised his response, saying she was “thoroughly impressed” with prior law enforcement presence at LSU games. Others, including Brenda McDonald, questioned why Landry hadn’t called for the National Guard, while Trina Trice urged the governor to “keep that same energy for Southern University.”

Several commenters highlighted safety concerns beyond gameday. Bethany Bleu Cottingham wrote, “More needs to be done than just more security for game days. LSU in itself has gone downhill.”

Others supported the governor’s firm stance. “This is what I voted for,” wrote Brad J. Daigle. “We must keep our citizens safe and get violent offenders off the streets.”

LSU and Law Enforcement Respond

Louisiana State Police confirmed they are working “closely with all law enforcement partners to strengthen public safety” and ensure “a safe environment for all attendees.”

As LSU prepares for the high-profile game against Texas A&M, officials say additional details on traffic flow, entry checkpoints, and law enforcement presence will be released in the coming days.