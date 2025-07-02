LAFAYETTE, LA – If your Facebook feed had you mourning the retirement of Jim Cantore, you can breathe a sigh of relief, the man in the blue rain slicker isn’t going anywhere.

Rumors began circulating online this week suggesting that the iconic Weather Channel meteorologist was stepping away from his post due to health issues. The posts claimed Cantore was retiring after decades of chasing hurricanes, citing alleged complications related to heart disease and aging.

But in true Cantore fashion, he took to Instagram to weather the storm, this time, with a screenshot of the viral post and a short (but clear) caption:

“#fakenews”

“Still very ably cranking it out on TWC and loving every minute of working for this multiyear award winning brand! See you in the next big one,” he added.

A Familiar Face in Louisiana and Gulf Coast Storms

Here in Louisiana, Cantore has practically become a mascot for hurricane season. Anytime a storm starts forming in the Gulf, locals joke that if Jim shows up, it’s time to get serious.

His intense storm coverage, fearless on-air moments, and viral reactions have made him a beloved (and sometimes anxiety-inducing) figure along the Gulf Coast.

Fans Aren’t Ready to Let Go

The fake retirement news spread quickly, triggering thousands of shares and concerned comments across weather pages, fan forums, and local groups.

Many shared stories of growing up watching Cantore on screen, with some joking that if he’s gone, “we’re all screwed.”

He’s Still Reporting—and Still Ready

Cantore’s clarification comes just in time as we enter the thick of the 2025 hurricane season. For Louisiana residents, that means you’ll likely still see him on your screen, holding onto a light pole in 90 mph winds somewhere along the coast—business as usual.

So rest easy, Acadiana. Jim Cantore’s still got the jacket, the grit, and the green screen.