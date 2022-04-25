Joe Burrow and College Teammates Take the Field at LSU [VIDEO]

The boys were back in town.

Last Saturday LSU hosted its annual Spring football game at Tiger Stadium and several former players came home.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Justin Jefferson, and others came back to LSU last weekend and they looked like they were at home.

Not only did the former Tigers welcome recruits to LSU, but they also took the field that they excelled on.

Watching them walk the halls and come out of the door that leads to the field was special and many fans were wishing that they still had the purple and gold one.

I am not an expert on reading body language, but you can see just how excited the former Tigers were as they returned to where it all started.

There's a saying around LSU that goes, "Forever LSU" and that was certainly on display this past weekend at Tiger Stadium.

Check out as members of the 2019 National Championship team returned home for a very special day at LSU.

Here's another shot of some of the former players roaming the sideline at Tiger Stadium for the Spring Game.

To wrap things up for the Spring Game, LSU also hosted a crawfish boil on campus for its players. By the looks of it, they seemed to enjoy this one too.

