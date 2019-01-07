The jaw-dropping mansion and wilderness estate that once belonged to John Denver is so spectacular, he wrote a song about it.

Denver's former home in Colorado bore an $11 million price tag for the 7,735-square-foot mansion, which is nestled on 2.61 acres of a pristine rural wonderland in the Starwood community in Aspen. Denver was an avowed conservationist who sang about the importance of the environment in many of his songs, and he immortalized his beloved home as "my sweet Rocky Mountain paradise" in his 1971 song, "Starwood in Aspen."

Denver had the house custom built in the early 1970s, when he was beginning a run of hit singles that would catapult him to being one of the most popular singers across pop and country music over the next decade-plus. His hits included "Annie's Song," "Rocky Mountain High," "Thank God I'm a Country Boy," "Back Home Again" and more.

The property sold for $3.68 million after Denver died in a plane crash in 1997, and it sold again in 2016. It went on the market again in 2019. The photos at the top show an elegant, yet still down-home estate that the listing described as "upscale sophistication matched with casual comfort."

The five-bedroom house features five bathrooms, two half baths, an office, a workout room and three wet bars, and the clean lines and open spaces are ideal for indoor and outdoor entertaining. The main house has been modernized, but the new owners have retained the rustic-meets-upscale feel. The private, wooded lot also boasts spectacular mountain views.

Starwood in Aspen was listed with Jim and Anita Bineau of Mason Morse Real Estate.

See Inside John Denver's Spectacular Colorado Mansion:

