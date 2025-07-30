LAFAYETTE, La. – After more than 16 years at the helm, University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie is stepping down from his role, effective July 31, according to a press release from the University and reporting by The Current.

Savoie’s current contract was not set to expire until June 30, 2026. He will continue to serve as president emeritus at his current salary of $510,500. Savoie has led the university since 2008, overseeing major campus expansions, new academic programs, and athletic facility upgrades.

Financial and Audit Issues Connected to Departure

Savoie’s early exit comes after three consecutive years of problematic audits from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office. UL attributed the repeat audit issues to staff turnover and shortages, but the findings have drawn scrutiny from state officials.

In addition, the university’s athletic department is facing a significant financial deficit, part of a larger budget strain affecting public universities across Louisiana. Multiple sources close to the UL System told The Current that Savoie’s early departure is linked to financial concerns, though the full picture of the university’s financial health has not yet been made public.

Adding to the leadership shake-up, UL’s Vice President for Administration and Finance, Jerry Luke LeBlanc, resigned in May.

What’s Next for UL Lafayette

Savoie leaves behind a long legacy, having guided UL through enrollment growth, new research initiatives, and community partnerships. However, his departure is undoubtedly going to be a transition period for the Ragin’ Cajuns as the UL System prepares to navigate financial pressures, not to mention selecting a new leader for the university.

A formal search for Savoie’s replacement has not yet been announced. See more details via reporting from The Current.