KAPLAN, La. (KPEL News) - A Kaplan police officer who was arrested for raping a woman early Saturday morning has been fired, Kaplan's police chief has acknowledged.

According to KLFY, Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy said Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., 35, is no longer employed with the department after his arrest.

Kraut is accused of pressuring a woman to leave a bar with him over the weekend, claiming he would escort her home, before taking her down a "country road" and committing a "non-consensual sexual act on her."

He has been arrested and faces a bond of $25,000. Investigators have not ruled out more charges, as well.

Original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Kaplan police officer is accused of forcing himself on a woman after leaving a bar early Saturday morning, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.

Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., 35, of Kaplan, Louisiana, has been arrested and charged with Third-Degree Rape, and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on Sunday morning. His bond was set at $25,000.00.

Credit: Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office

Kraut was at a bar in Kaplan when a female patron was preparing to leave, according to Sheriff Mike Couvilion's office.

"Kraut Jr. asked if he could bring the female home at which time she said no," VPSO's release said. "Kraut persisted and stated that she would make it home safely. Knowing Kraut Jr. was a local police officer, the victim accepted Kraut’s persisted request."

However, he did not take her home.

Instead, he allegedly traveled a backroad outside the city limits and committed a "non-consensual sexual act on her." VPSO responded to the victim's complaint and the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) was called to investigate. During their investigation, they "obtained probable cause" and secured an arrest warrant for the rape charge.

Kraut Jr. was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without incident, VPSO said, and the investigation is ongoing.

More charges may be possible.

