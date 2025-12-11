Acadiana is surrounding the Faulk family with love and prayer following the unexpected passing of Tanasha T. Faulk, daughter of beloved Carencro native Kevin Faulk and his wife, Latisha.

Tanasha died Saturday, December 6, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Authorities have not released a cause of death, but reports note that no foul play is suspected.

An Unimaginable Loss For A Family Who Has Faced Tragedy

For many reacting online, one of the most heartbreaking details is that this is not the first time the Faulks have experienced this kind of loss. Commenters quickly pointed out that Kevin and Latisha previously lost their daughter Kevione in 2021, as well as an infant son, Kevin Jr.

“Dear Jesus!! He just lost another daughter a few years ago!!” one person wrote, echoing what hundreds of others commented, offering condolences and prayers for the entire Faulk family.

‘Praying for the Children and Their Support System’

Tanasha’s obituary describes a life centered around her three daughters and the family traditions she loved, especially holidays, birthdays, and Mardi Gras.

"Those girls are on the hearts of many in Acadiana." One grandmother commented that, as someone raising two granddaughters who lost their mom, she is “praying for the children and their support system,” alluding to the road ahead for Tanasha’s girls.

Get our free mobile app

Others wrote simply, “Praying for Kevin’s family,” “Hugs and prayers,” and “Condolences and prayers for Kevin, the Faulk family and friends,” with messages coming not only from Carencro and Lafayette, but from across Louisiana and even out of state.

Carencro, Acadiana, and Beyond Stand With the Faulks

Tanasha, a 2014 graduate of Carencro High, is remembered as someone whose generosity, laughter, and love for cooking “created a sense of home wherever she went.”

Kevin Faulk’s accomplishments on the field are well known, but the reaction to this tragedy has very little to do with stats or trophies.

Nasha Faulk, Facebook Nasha Faulk, Facebook loading...

The flood of messages and comments pouring in is a reminder that, to Acadiana, the Faulks are family. As one commenter put it, “We love the Faulks. God has a plan, brother.”

Visitation for Tanasha will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Evangeline Memorial Gardens.

We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to Kevin, Latisha, and the Faulk family during this tough time.

Nasha Faulk, Facebook Nasha Faulk, Facebook loading...