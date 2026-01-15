(KPEL News) - According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, a Mississippi man was arrested for the kidnapping of a young Catahoula Parish, Louisiana girl.

Catahoula Parish Girl Lured and Kidnapped

The Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office posted information on its Facebook page about this case. They say the man was arrested on multiple felony charges, including simple kidnapping.

Officials with the Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office say 21-year-old Steve Carpenter of Roxy, Mississippi, lured the 13-year-old to his home in Louisiana. Officials also say additional charges are likely.

Mississippi Man Charged for Kidnapped Louisiana Girl

Right now, the man was extradited to Louisiana on warrants for the following:

Simple kidnapping

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Indecent behavior with a juvenile

According to Chief Detective Dewain Littleton, the investigation began after a mother filed a complaint with the Sheriff's Office that her daughter had run away from home.

Investigators began to look into the situation, and they determined that Carpenter lured and enticed the 13-year-old, and the man kept her in his custody once she got there. She was there over the course of the entire weekend under his control.

Louisiana Authorities Helped by Mississippi Authorities in Kidnapping Case

While the investigation was underway, Catahoula investigators alerted authorities in Adams County about the circumstances and to be on the lookout for Carpenter.

Carpenter's car was spotted, and deputies conducted a traffic stop. Once that happened, they took the man into custody. He was eventually extradited back to Louisiana and booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail.

Carpenter's bond was set at $92,500.

Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards said

This investigation is ongoing, and we are grateful for the resources made available through Attorney General Liz Murrill and the ICAC Task Force.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Helped with the Case

ICAC stands for the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which works across the state and across the country to protect children.

Edwards adds,

The evidence we are reviewing is expected to reveal additional internet-based crimes against a child. Protecting the youth of our parish is one of our highest priorities, and we will continue using every available resource to keep our children safe.