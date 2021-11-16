Whether you are going to the grocery store or you want to go shopping, heading out alone can be a daunting thought.

Law enforcement always recommends that when you go shopping you take a friend with you, but that doesn't always work out. You can even get a group together, but even if you do, it's wise to know how to defend yourself if the need ever arises.

Photo courtesy of maxim-hopman-PEJHULxUHZs-unsplash

Coming up in the early part of December, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is going to offer a women's self-defense seminar that is free. The biggest thing to know about the event is that space will be limited, so if you really want to do this, you should sign up as soon as possible.

And whether it's shopping alone, being alone or just wanting more knowledge, you will be able to learn some great skills at this seminar.

Photo courtesy of lacie-slezak-gHwOUe9OLwE-unsplash (1)

According to LPSO, the class was designed by Sergeant Elizabeth Gangloff who works for the LPSO training unit. The class is going to provide a varied amount of training. In addition to all of the knowledge, you'll gain by attending, you'll also learn survival tactics like "strikes and blocks".

Photo courtesy of timothy-eberly-28S1UBUM7aQ-unsplash

Do you know the advantages you possess as a woman when it comes to self-defense? That will be one of the topics that will be covered at the seminar. Part of Sergeant Gangloff's class will go over several necessary skills that will help you learn how to defend yourself.

Photo courtesy of bastian-pudill-rFxILGR1A04-unsplash (1)

The class will be held on Saturday, January 22 at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex at 1825 West Willow Street. If you are a female over the age of 16, you can sign up for the seminar. If you are 16 to 18 years old, you will need to bring along an adult chaperone that will stay at the event with you. This is a free event.

If you are ready to register, you can email Ashley.Smith@lafayettesheriff.com or you can call 337-236-3941. Another recommendation for you if you are interested in this topic is to follow the Sheriff's Office Facebook page for other offerings through the department.

