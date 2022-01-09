UPDATE: Some L.J. Alleman Students at Center of TikTok Expulsions Allowed Back into School

Some L.J. Alleman parents are unhappy with the way LPSS is handling the disciplining of their children surrounding a TikTok video trend.

UPDATE: According to parents and individuals close to the situation, some of the L.J. Alleman students at the center of the recent TikTok expulsions are being allowed back into school after going through the appeals process with LPSS.

While all the details weren't made public, some moms tell us that kids at the center of the controversial incident were allowed to return under conditions that include requirements to take special classes surrounding safety and threats and as long as they have no disciplinary referrals through the end of the school year.

A post on Facebook that has since been deleted lined up with the information we received first hand.

Facebook Facebook loading...

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to a report from The Acadiana Advocate, 20 to 30 kids are believed to be at the center of the incidents connected to the parents' complaints.

Attorneys Pat Magee and G. Shelly Maturin II are representing numerous families involved.

They’re making the rules up as they go along…They made some mistakes, as any organization would because this is all new, but the problem is now they don’t want to say that this was wrong. We’re handling these children wrongly, and let’s step back, take a breath and figure out how to fix this for the good of all the kids

The TikTok trend is believed to be the "Who Want Smoke" challenge.

Another challenge connected to the situation is the remix of a song called "SPINBACK WERK."

The videos show two different groups of students dancing and making gestures to different songs, rapper Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” and a remixed version of “SPINBACK WERK” by 279empirebeats. One video was shot by members of the girls’ basketball team in a locker room and the second shows a compilation of videos from around L.J. Alleman’s campus.

Parents feel like the timing of the incident came at a time when schools were dealing with other issues and potential threats surrounding TikTok challenges that are not related to the alleged TikTok videos made by the students who are currently facing discipline.

On Dec. 16, after the students were removed from Alleman’s campus, the district sent a notice to parents and the public warning about “a nationwide TikTok trend threatening gun violence in schools” and assuring parents they found “no credible threats directed to any of our schools.” Superintendent Irma Trosclair also warned parents that any threats, including hand gestures, would result in expulsion.

Parents aren't denying any wrongdoing from their kids, but are still left with more questions than answers. In the meantime, they feel their kids are being treated like criminals—allegedly affecting their learning, and even their futures as one student has already been denied entry to a school due to "ongoing discipline."

Kenneth Boudreaux addressed the issue in a live Facebook broadcast of his weekly Community Hour talk show, where Pat Magee appeared as a guest and numerous callers sounded off on the hot topic.

The Acadiana Advocate says they contacted the Lafayette Parish School System for comment but did not receive any response by news time.

See their full story here including comments from parents and more details on this developing story.