Lafayette Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

A Lafayette man is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed a local store at gun point.

According to police, that armed robbery happened around 3:30 Saturday morning at a business near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road.

According to Lafayette Police spokesperson Sergeant Robin Green, witnesses told investigators that a Black man wearing a blue mechanic suit held up an employee and stole cash and merchandise. The suspect, the witnesses said, then ran away from the scene.

According to Green, responding officers canvassed the area and quickly found the suspect. That suspect, Carlos Landor, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He's facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Landor remains in jail because no bond was set on the felon in possession charge. His initial court date is set for Tuesday morning.

Carlos Landor (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

