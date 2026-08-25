Multiple people have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on various charges.

Arrests this week include one man who was charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and another man booked on a charge of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

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Arrests happen throughout the week, and in total, so far this week, 14 people were arrested and booked into the Lafayette jail.

Types of Charges for Which People Were Booked into the Lafayette Jail

Several people booked into Lafayette's jail are facing charges related to domestic violence. One person was arrested for Domestic Abuse Battery, another for Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment, and yet another for aggravated assault along with a Domestic Abuse charge.

READ MORE: TWO PEOPLE WERE SHOT AT AN APARTMENT ON JEFFREY DRIVE IN LAFAYETTE

One arrest involved an individual who has been charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Other people were also charged with Aggravated Battery.

Other individuals are facing charges for Violations of Protective Orders.

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.