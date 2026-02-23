(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with the Lafayette Police Department, along with Lafayette Crime Stoppers, are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say is responsible for an attempted murder following a stabbing.

Lafayette Police Searching for a Man Following a Stabbing

The situation began to unfold in the 700 block of Olivier Street.

According to Lafayette Police Department officials, just before 1:00 p.m. Friday, two men were involved in an altercation.

What Details Are Known about a Lafayette Stabbing

As the two continued fighting, it is alleged that Shannon "Shanno" Keith Handy pulled out a knife and stabbed the man he was arguing with at the time.

Officials say the victim, who was alert and conscious, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

How to Help Lafayette Police

Officials are trying to find Handy on a warrant for Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

Police describe Handy as a 29-year-old black male who has dreads. They say the man is known to frequent the downtown bus depot and adjacent areas.

Anyone with information on where Handy can be found is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department, or you can anonymously give information by calling Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS (8477).

If you prefer, you can anonymously dial **TIPS (**8477) or download the P3 app. If the information leads to an arrest, you can get a cash award.