(KPEL News) - One of the bridges that crosses the Vermilion River in Lafayette will be closed on Thursday, which could impact drivers who use that route.

If you normally use that section of Louisiana Highway 733 to get where you are going in the morning you will have to make alternate plans for Thursday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Lafayette Division, the Eloi Broussard Bridge that goes over the Vermilion River on Louisiana Highway 733 will be closed for a few hours on Thursday, December 18.

The closure is needed so that some work can be done to the bridge deck, according to DOTD officials.

You'll need to plan a different route to get where you are going on Thursday. The closure will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

What Other Roads Can I Use During the Vermilion Bridge and Road Closure?

You have several options in order to drive around the bridge closure, as traffic will be closed off in both directions.

You can use Louisiana Highway 92, which is Milton Avenue, to bypass the area.

You can use Ambassador Caffery Parkway to bypass the work.

Another option is to use Johnston Street (US Highway 167) instead of Louisiana Highway 733.

What Emergency Vehicles Need to Know

According to the Department of Transportation, emergency vehicles will not have any access to the area by the bridge so they will need to use one of the roads above to get where they are going.

DOTD officials appreciate everyone's patience while the work is completed and remind everyone to drive safely, especially near work zones.