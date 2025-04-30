Multi-Agency Drug Bust in Lafayette Ends With Chase, Arrest, and Major Narcotics Seizure

Lafayette, LA – A Lafayette man is behind bars following a high-speed chase and significant drug seizure that resulted from a joint investigation between the Lafayette and Carencro Police Departments.

It all started on the evening of April 24 when Lafayette Police Narcotics Street Team officers attempted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Ram for an obstructed license plate in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Dedrick Senegal of Lafayette, refused to pull over. Instead, he made a U-turn and took off at high speed, recklessly driving into oncoming lanes and blowing through red lights.

The chase ended near Maryview Farm Road, where Senegal ditched the vehicle and ran on foot. Officers quickly caught up and arrested him without further incident.

A search of Senegal and his vehicle uncovered 195 grams of marijuana (valued at nearly $4,000) and more than $1,000 in cash. Authorities also discovered that Senegal had active arrest warrants and a suspended driver's license.

But the bust didn’t stop there.

As it turns out, Senegal had already been under investigation for over a year by both Lafayette and Carencro police. Detectives had identified him as a key distributor of marijuana and methamphetamine in the area. Acting on a search warrant, Carencro PD’s CPU team raided his residence and seized an estimated 8 pounds of marijuana and 1 pound of suspected crystal meth.

Senegal was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple charges, including aggravated flight, drug distribution, resisting arrest, and possession of drug proceeds.