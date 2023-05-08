LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - After an audit of the 2021-2022 fiscal year found numerous issues, Lafayette Consolidated Government is pushing back and citing documentation provided as part of those projects and in response to the audit's findings.

The audit, which was conducted by Kolder, Slaven & Company, LLC., found "two dozen widespread deficiencies that led to overpayment, bad bidding practices and poor internal control over LCG’s spending, potentially violating multiple state laws," one analysis stated.

But Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's administration has pushed back on those findings, claiming most of those violations are easily fixed or are a result of typographical errors and other minor issues.

The full findings of the audit, including LCG's documentation and response to the findings, can be found here.

"Under this particular audit year, we had $160 million more in projects under contract this year," Cydra Wingerter, Chief Administrative Officer of LCG said Friday during an appearance on the Joe Cunningham Show on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. "I think it's safe to say the audit findings are proportional when you think of how much more work we're doing."

Minor Mistakes, Easily Fixed

One of the audit findings was a reference to a cover memo that referred to one city ordinance, but Wingerter explained that the ordinance listed was the wrong one. However, the correct ordinance was located in the packet of information submitted with that initial listing.

Some of these findings, she also said, are a result of extra scrutiny LCG is facing because of a legislative audit that is also being conducted at this time.

"Is the legislative audit a factor in this? Absolutely," she said.

In years past, she explained, the auditor would have been able to come back to LCG with a list of issues and the two sides would discuss the issue and, more often than not, the city's explanation or their extra documentation would be sufficient to remove that audit finding.

But, according to Wingerter, because there is also a legislative audit going on, that "pre-meeting" didn't happen.

Listen to the Full Interview Here

Both Wingerter and Greg Logan, who serves as an attorney for the city and the parish, address the audit findings and LCG's position on most of the issues involved in the audio below.

