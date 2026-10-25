LAFAYETTE, La. — The Diocese of Lafayette has placed Rev. Barry Crochet, pastor of two Loreauville churches, on administrative leave after learning of allegations of misconduct dating back many years. The diocese reported the allegations to civil authorities, and Crochet will remain on leave while they investigate.

The diocese’s Office of Communications announced the leave this weekend. Officials have not said what the alleged misconduct involved, who made the allegations or exactly when the events took place.

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Who Is Rev. Barry Crochet?

Crochet is listed in the diocesan priest directory as pastor of St. Joseph Church and Our Lady of Victory Church, both in Loreauville in Iberia Parish. The same directory lists Rev. Godwin Nzeh, CMF, as associate pastor at both.

The parish website lists a Saturday 4 p.m. vigil Mass and Sunday Masses at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph, plus a 9 a.m. Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Victory. The diocese has not said who will lead the two parishes during the leave.

What the Diocese Said About the Allegations

The diocese said it reported the matter to civil authorities after learning of the allegations. It pledged full cooperation with law enforcement throughout the civil investigation.

Officials said Crochet, like anyone accused, is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise. They called community safety and the integrity of the investigation the top priorities and said the decision reflects the diocese’s commitment to transparency, safety and justice.

The diocese also expressed concern for those affected and asked the community to “join us in prayer for healing, peace and comfort.”