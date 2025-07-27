LAFAYETTE, La. – A Lafayette man is behind bars after a Friday night shooting that left one person hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a call about a shooting in progress just after 8:30 p.m. on July 26 in the 300 block of Adelma Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a victim inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where they underwent surgery. As of Saturday morning, the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Suspect Identified and Arrested

Through their investigation, detectives identified the alleged shooter as 25-year-old Berrien Brown of Lafayette, who was also the victim's domestic partner. Authorities say the shooting occurred during a heated argument between the two.

Brown was later located by officers and arrested without incident. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigation Still Active

The case remains under investigation. Lafayette Police are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

Get our free mobile app

Tipsters can contact LPD directly or reach out anonymously through Lafayette Crime Stoppers by calling 232-TIPS.