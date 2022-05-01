Lafayette Downtown Development Authority Tax Renewed

The property tax that funds the operation of Lafayette's Downtown Development Authority will remain on the books for another 15 years.

Voters who live in the Downtown Development District renewed that 15-mill property tax. Seventy-one percent of voters said "yes" to renewing the millage, which has been on the books for 30 years.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, about 25 percent of the registered voters in the DDA cast ballots in the election.

After the final results were announced, Downtown Development Authority chief executive officer Anita Begnaud released this statement:

A big thanks to downtown voters for showing up to provide overwhelming support for the renewal of DDA’s millage today. We are also so appreciative of the efforts of more than 30 (Downtown Lafayette Unlimited) volunteers who worked hard for the last two months to educate voters about this election. Without their help, we couldn’t have had such a high turnout. 25% is higher than anyone could have predicted and is a testament to downtown’s momentum, fueled by DDA’s work. Thank you all for the support, and we look forward to the next 15 years of making Downtown Lafayette an even more vibrant, safe, and prosperous place!

