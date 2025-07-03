LAFAYETTE, LA – Lafayette Police have arrested 21-year-old Wendell Henry in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night (7/2) on Louisiana Avenue.

According to investigators, Henry allegedly opened fire from a moving vehicle around 8:07 p.m. in the 2000 block of Louisiana Avenue. One of the bullets struck a second vehicle, which was occupied by a 16-year-old male. The teen’s car veered off the road after being hit by gunfire, ultimately coming to rest near a home in the area.

Teen Victim Treated and Released

The 16-year-old victim sustained a minor head injury as a result of the shooting. He was transported to a local hospital, treated, and later released.

Video circulating on social media from eyewitnesses like My Hood Lit shows the victim’s vehicle crashed off the roadway with police and emergency crews on the scene.

Arrest Made, Investigation Continues

Wendell Henry was located following the incident and taken into custody.

He has since been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can call the Lafayette Police Department or submit anonymous tips through Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.