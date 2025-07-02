LAFAYETTE, LA – A busy stretch of Louisiana Avenue was shut down Monday night as Lafayette Police responded to a shooting that left one person hospitalized. The incident happened just after 8:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Louisiana Ave, not far from the Lafayette Municipal Golf Course.

UPDATE: The roadway is now reopened after being shut down Wednesday night (7/2) for investigation.

Video from the scene, shared on social media by My Hood Lit, shows a vehicle off the roadway appearing to have crashed near a home.

Emergency vehicles are visible with lights flashing as officers work to secure the area.

One Person Injured, Motive Unknown

Authorities confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries related to the shooting. Their condition has not been released.

At this time, it is unclear whether the person found near the crashed vehicle was the intended target or possibly involved in the shooting.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are currently processing the scene for evidence. Police say Louisiana Avenue is closed at Randolph Drive, and drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Police Asking for Public’s Help

The Lafayette Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them directly or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

As of now, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.