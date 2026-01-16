(KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two Duson individuals who are wanted on drug charges, as Lafayette is working with St. Landry Parish on a joint narcotics investigation.

Joint Drug Operation Between Lafayette and St. Landry

According to officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, as part of the investigation, deputies were working to stop 31-year-old Devin Batiste and 31-year-old Paige Thomas, who fled when deputies were trying to apprehend them Thursday night.

What Investigators Saw Thrown From the Vehicle

While agents were trying to pull over Batiste and Thomas, something was thrown from the car.

Devin Batiste Photo courtesy of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Devin Batiste is wanted on the following charges:

One Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Paige Thomas Photo courtesy of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Paige Thomas is wanted on the following charge:

One Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances

Obstruction of Justice

Meth Photo courtesy of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Deputies reported that as the two suspects were fleeing Thursday night, narcotics agents saw a bag being thrown from the vehicle the two were in. When they were able to recover and search the bag, they found two pounds of Methamphetamine.

Details About the Suspects’ Vehicle

The attempted traffic stop happened in the 2400 block of North University Street in Lafayette. The vehicle was identified as a 2017 Buick Encore (License Plate: 644 HFZ).

Officials are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of either Batiste or Thomas to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.