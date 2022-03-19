Lafayette Facebook Users Aren’t Happy With New Security Program

Did you get locked out of Facebook yesterday? A ton of Facebook users did. In addition, many are having trouble.

If you are deemed vulnerable by Facebook you may be locked out of your account today. A while back, Facebook sent users who they thought were more at risk of being targeted by hackers, an email. The email warned certain users that their accounts required "Facebook Protect". If you were like millions of Facebook users, you may have thought the email from parent company Meta looked suspicious and didn't take it seriously.

Your account has the potential to reach a lot more people than an average Facebook user. Hackers are often motivated to attack accounts that have a lot of followers, run important Pages, or hold some community significance. -Meta

If you did not react to the email or finish the task, you probably received a reminder from Meta this past Wednesday.

This is a reminder to turn on Facebook Protect by tomorrow, 17 March 2022. After that, you will be locked out of your account until you enable it. -Meta

Lafayette Facebook users who did not take action were locked out yesterday with no way to log back in.



I'm completely locked out of my Facebook account. -John M.

I didn't do anything 'cause I thought the email was a scam. I didn't think it was real. -Bobbie T.

I'm locked out of Facebook. Maybe I should just stay off. -Brian S.

I did exactly what Facebook asked me to do...and now I'm locked out. Anybody know how to fix this? -Robert J.



And get this, a handful of Facebook users who completed the two-factor authentication Facebook Protect request...got HACKED immediately!

Facebook wants to have Facebook Protect in more than 50 countries by the end of 2022.

