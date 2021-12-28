Lafayette Fire Department Reminds Us of Fireworks Laws and Safety

We made it through Christmas, so of course, the next holiday we'll be celebrating is New Year's.

Some do that by partying till the break of dawn out on the town, but probably an even larger amount of folks will do that at the house. And with those home celebrations often comes the celebratory popping of fireworks.

While that is totally fine in most places, the Lafayette Fire Department is reminding everyone that isn't the case in the city of Lafayette. Fireworks may only be used in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish now through January 1 between the hours of 8:00 am and 10:00 pm.

There is a bit of an exception to this rule. On December 31, those hours are extended to 8:00 am through 1:00 am.

Residents in the unincorporated areas who choose to use fireworks should do so with caution. LFD wants to remind us all that fireworks pose a danger to those lighting them as well as our neighbors and can lead to injury and unintended fires.

The most common fireworks injuries are to the face, eyes, hands, and fingers.

“Our overall concern is safety. People have no control over where airborne fireworks will land. Often, they land in a field or next to someone’s house, and subsequently, you have a small fire. We recommend having a fire extinguisher or water hose nearby in case a small fire pursues,” Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said.

Furthermore, here are some reminders and tips from the State Fire Marshal:

Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish and move away after lighting.

Never light fireworks at people, pets, cars, or buildings.

Adults should always supervise fireworks activities.

Never allow children to light fireworks, and keep them away from small children.

Never operate fireworks while impaired.

Light devices one at a time and monitor and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition.

Do not dispose of them in a trash container.

Always read and follow the label directions.