Lafayette Football, Volleyball Associations Seeking New Officials

High school football and volleyball seasons are six weeks away from starting. Now, officials associations for both sports are seeking new and returning referees for the upcoming season.

The Lafayette Area Football Officials Association will hold its first meeting of the season on Monday, July 5 at 6 p.m. in the Lafayette Christian Academy Cafeteria. In addition to being a registration meeting, officials will learn Rules 6 and 7 of the NFHS rulebook. Local dues for football officials cost $50 and must be paid locally to the association at one of its meetings. State dues are $52 and cover insurance provided by the National Federation of High School Associations. State dues must be paid online at the time of registration with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

The Acadiana Board of Volleyball Officials will hold its first meeting of the year on Monday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Comeaux High School Girls' Gym. A second meeting will take place on Thursday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Comeaux High School Girls' Gym. Training sessions are scheduled for Saturday, July 31 and Saturday, August 7. More training dates may be added to the schedule.

Local dues for volleyball officials cost $5 and may be paid locally at one of the organizational meetings. State dues are $52 and cover insurance provided by the National Federation of High School Associations. State dues must be paid online at the time of registration with the LHSAA.

Officials who choose to officiate multiple sports this coming year will receive a discount on their dues for their additional sports. For example, if you register to officiate both football and volleyball, you would pay $52 in dues for football and only $35 dollars in dues for volleyball.

To learn more about officiating high school sports in your area, visit the Louisiana High School Officials Association's landing website by clicking here. You may also contact your regional coordinator of officials. Their contact information is listed here.

To register to become an official now, click here.

