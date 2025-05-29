Lafayette High’s Iconic Stuffed Lion Is Up for Auction—And the Bids Are Wild

If you ever walked the halls of Lafayette High School, chances are you remember the lion. Not a mural or a logo—but a full-sized stuffed lion mascot that’s become somewhat of a local legend. Now, the school is auctioning off the beloved big cat, and alumni and locals are scrambling to claim it.

As of Thursday afternoon, the lion had already "roared" its way up to a $1,125 bid, and with the auction running until June 5 at 9 a.m., that number is only expected to climb. The lion is being sold “as-is, where-is”, and the winning bidder will be responsible for all pickup and transport.

The auction is part of Lafayette High School’s ongoing transition to a brand-new facility, which is set to open this August. The new campus will feature over 310,000 square feet of modern amenities, including over 50 classrooms, new gyms, football practice fields, a dance studio, and a 600-seat concert hall.

In addition to the lion, other items up for grabs include auditorium seats and old furniture. But be warned—many are still bolted together in full rows, adding a bit of elbow grease to the price tag.

The community’s reaction has been emotional, humorous, and, in some cases, a bit outraged.

“Damn, it was at about $300 a few hours ago. They moving them numbers!” – Samariaa Thortonn

“I cannot believe they’re selling the lion.” – Robert Tré Francis

“Why isn’t he going to the new school?” – James Thomas

“It's time for it to retire lol.” – Jalen McGhee

Some alumni have suggested pooling funds to keep the lion within reach—perhaps renting it out for reunions or events.

For those interested in viewing the lion or picking up auctioned items, appointments can be made through LPSS by contacting Darren Hughes at dbhughes@lpssonline.com or 337-739-8853.

View the full auction listing here

So… how much would you pay to bring your school mascot home?