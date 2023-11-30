Lafayette, Louisiana Resident Plays Christmas Game On The TODAY Show

A Louisiana woman was on the TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna and got to play games on National Television and we've got the view!

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just released their first-ever original holiday single, “Carefree Christmas,” with the help of viral vocal coach Cheryl Porter! To celebrate and promote their new single, they played a game with fans called "Do They Know These Christmas Songs At All?" The game is centered around finishing the lyrics to famous Christmas Carols. Check out the song below.

To celebrate the release of their first-ever holiday single, “A Carefree Christmas,” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager paired up with TODAY Show fans Alison Ryser from Iowa and Kayla Kastner from Louisiana to finish the lyrics of popular Christmas songs!

Kayla Kastner is a graduate of Sulphur High School and she currently lives in Lafayette. Kayla and her family were on a trip to the Big Apple to watch the Lighting of the Tree, which took place on Wednesday Night.

The family was checking out the airing of the TODAY Show when Kayla was asked to be a part of the game on Jenna Bush Hager's team for the Christmas game. Through some back and forth during the game, Jenna & Kayla's Team ended up pulling away and winning. They guessed correctly the songs Jingle Bells, Joy To The World, All I Want For Christmas, and The Twelve Days of Christmas. On "Joy To The World" Kayle had to come to the rescue with the lyrics after it sounded like Jenna messed it all up.

Both Kayla and Alison received gifts, and then the camera panned over to the families of both of the contestants. How cool is this? Check out the complete video HERE: