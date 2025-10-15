Dustyn Lance Cope shared on social media that he was attacked early Sunday while walking home near University Avenue and St. Landry Street after an after-show downtown. He says a truck with several young men stopped, shouted racist and homophobic slurs, and at least one person struck him from behind before another punch to the face.

Cope later posted medical updates listing a scratched cornea, subconjunctival hemorrhage, and multiple facial fractures requiring surgery.

He has since launched a GoFundMe and other online efforts to help with medical costs.

Police Confirm an Active Investigation

The Lafayette Police Department confirmed a report was filed and that the incident is under investigation. KATC reports the encounter happened around 2:30 a.m. near University and St. Landry; Cope told the station he believes the attack was racially motivated and that four men in a white truck were involved.

Detectives are expected to seek any available video, traffic-camera data, and tips to identify those responsible. Anyone with information can contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

Community Reaction and Calls for Clarity

Reaction online has been intense and divided. Many offered prayers and words of support for Cope, thanking him for sharing his story and urging police to “pull the cameras” near University and St. Landry to identify the truck. Others focused on details, questioning inconsistencies in early reports, like whether the attack happened at 2:30 p.m. or 2:30 a.m., and calling for a clearer description of the suspects and vehicle.

Some skepticism also emerged around Cope’s claim that the assault was racially motivated. Some commenters, knowing they would take heat for it, asked how the suspects would have recognized his Filipino heritage or sexual orientation in the dark while driving by. Others countered that the use of racial and homophobic slurs in Cope’s account is itself an indication of bias, regardless of whether his appearance was a factor.

Still, Cope has stuck to his story. He filed a police report, which we confirmed with LPD, sat for an interview with KATC, and continues to say that the men shouted slurs before physically attacking him. “I literally could have died, but I’m not afraid,” he wrote, adding that he wants people to be aware and to speak out when hate-fueled violence occurs.

Cope Responds to Critics and Clarifies His Story

I spoke directly with Dustyn Lance Cope following his interview with KATC to address some of the skepticism surrounding his story—particularly from those questioning whether the attack was racially or hate-motivated.

“So like, it wasn’t that they drove by me and saw I was brownish,” Cope explained. “They just rolled up and stopped. They hadn’t passed by me before or anything. It wasn’t until they saw me up close where I was talking to them to see if they were good, that they started with the slurs.”

According to the KATC report, Cope described the suspects as four white men believed to be between 18 and 24 years old, driving a white four-door truck.

Get our free mobile app

Cope said he’s been reading the online comments and has even reached out to those who’ve publicly questioned his account. “I’ve made myself available, commenting on skeptics who think this is about politics,” he said. “I’m just filling in the holes, and being honest with them, reaching across the aisle to make sure they can speak to me directly so I can assure them their nitpicks are wrong.”

He also acknowledged that he understands why some people may be uncertain or cautious in how they interpret stories like his, especially in today’s climate. “I think it’s easy to poke holes because it’s not necessarily a complete recall of the incident out there,” Cope said. “That’s why I’m all about trying to connect with people and help them understand.”

Police are reviewing potential footage and encouraging anyone with information to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.