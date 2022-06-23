Lafayette McDonald’s Crew Saves the Day (and Some Tires)

The crew at a Lafayette McDonald's jumped into action today when action was needed.

And here I was, thinking that they just took orders and flipped burgers all day.

Manager Donnie Louviere was so proud of his coworkers that he took to Facebook to commend them.

Get our free mobile app

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

BRAGGING MOMENT:

Donnie explains that a vehicle dropped a large sheet of glass onto the roadway near the Johnston Street/E Broussard Road McDonald's, and one of his co-workers brought it to his attention.

Someone dropped a GLASS shower door in the road, near our store.

Endless cars just drove over it. One of my co-workers alerted me to the situation. We felt the need to take action. - Donnie Louviere, via Facebook

Donnie and his team sprang into action, heading out onto E Broussard Road with brooms and traffic cones. After calling 911 to alert authorities of the issue, they got to work.

Myself and fellow teammates battled the morning heat, and contained it to one lane, and used our cones to block the lane. - Donnie Louviere, via Facebook

While his coworkers worked to move all of the broken glass into a more concentrated area, Donnie directed traffic to keep his team members safe and to try to avoid any tires rolling over the glass.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

While Donnie's coworkers were working on sweeping up the glass, Donnie had to stop traffic for a few minutes. He felt bad about that (a little).

Although we may have delayed you for 2-3 minutes, hopefully we saved you 4 flat tires!!!! - Donnie Louviere via Facebook

Would any of that glass have punctured any of the tires on the vehicles that ran it over? I don't know, but Donnie didn't want to take that chance!

The comments section under his post on Facebook was quite complimentary.

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

via Facebook via Facebook loading...

I reached out to Donnie to find out who his "road crew" was. He laughed and then told me that Nick Scofield and Aimee Crackower were rockin' the brooms, and Cristina Babineaux, as their manager, was helping Donnie keep them safe.

Donnie made a good point in his post by reminding us that behind every business is its employees. People. People much like you and me. People who are willing to do their part to keep our communities safe, and keep them moving.

Just doing our part for the community. Just when you think all we do is flip burgers....think again . - Donnie Louviere, via Facebook

Great job, y'all!

Most Underrated Restaurants in Acadiana