The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, October 12, 2021:

Name: Byron Simon

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 11, 2021 2:28 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Criminal Trespass , Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Entry On Or Remaining In Plac

,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Arnaudville STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER TAKING ITEMS FROM VEHICLE AND THROUGHING THROUGH A WINDOW

Property: PURPLE SHIRT (TORN) , BLACK PANTS , BLUE DISPOSABLE MASK , HOSPITAL BAND , WHITE SHOES , BLACK , 5

CIGARETTE ENDS , CRUMBLED PAPER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0348360,21-0012890,

Photo courtesy of karsten-winegeart-urbseZKkXLY-unsplash

Name: Chance P Lopez

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 11, 2021 3:25 pm

Charge: Possession Of Marijuana , Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv;

, Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Carver STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property:

Associate(s): LAMAR ROBERTSON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0597916,

Name: Ernest Lazard

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 11, 2021 3:25 pm

Charge: Prohibited Sexual Conduct Betw ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Pecan Orchid ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK , PINK , BROWN , BLACK , , BLACK

MASK , BLACK HAND BRACE , PINK RUBBER , 2 , GREY , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0348817,

Photo courtesy of tamirlan-maratov-sDgHXXRk4zo-unsplash

Name: Mitchell D Lemaire

Age: 58

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 11, 2021 5:15 am

Charge: Theft By Shoplifting/Value Ov , First Degree Murder Charge , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Duson,,La,

Cause for Arrest: ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLUE PANTS , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , INK PEN , BLACK BANDANA , EYE DROPS , TOOTH

ACHE GEL , BLUE SHIRT ,

Associate(s): RANDALL FIGARD, SARAH JOHNSON,

Incident Number(s): 21-0336457,21-0012891,21-0195643,

Name: Toby L Stelly

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 11, 2021 12:02 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk N Hillary RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0320173,