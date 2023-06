The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, April 26, 2021:

Name: Jacoby A Sterling

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Apr 25, 2021 10:55 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary , Aggravated Burglary/Burglary ,

Aggravated Burglary/Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1000 Blk Oakland ,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN ALTERCATION.

Property: BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , RED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0154260,

Name: Jada Coleman

Age: 19

Arrest Date & Time: Apr 25, 2021 8:53 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Aggrav. Battery W/Dangerous We ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Westwood DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE UNDERWEAR , GREY NECKLACE , GREY NECKLACE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0154702,

Name: Jeremiah M Robertson

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Apr 25, 2021 3:15 pm

Charge: Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Safety Belt Use; Tags Indicat , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Sampson ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WAS CONDUCTED.

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0154457,

Name: Kethlyn Castille

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Apr 25, 2021 10:38 pm

Charge: Criminal Trespass , Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK , BLACK CHARGER , WHITE CHARGER , BLACK HEADPHONES , BLACK JACKET , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS

, BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK CROCS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011069,21-0154750,

Name: Kevin R Savoy Jr

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Apr 25, 2021 6:56 am

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 600 Blk Kim DRV,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO AN INCIDENT.

Property: RED SHIRT , RED SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , BLK SLIPPERS , EHITE SOCKS , LIGHTER HOLDER , BLUE CELL PHONE

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0154182,

Name: Marquel A Johnson

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Apr 25, 2021 7:31 pm

Charge: Transactions Involving Proceed , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Batty Of Date Partner , Simple

Criminal Damage ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Address: 300 Blk Gustave STR,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE UNDERWEAR , WHITE EARRING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0154638,20-0383249,

Name: Michael R Thibodeaux

Age: 56

Arrest Date & Time: Apr 25, 2021 7:34 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1400 Blk Carmel DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , GREEN SHOES , BULE UNDERWEAR , BLACK HAT , BLACK WALLET ,

CELL PHONE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0154630,21-0011067,

Name: Sean M Berard

Age: 34

Arrest Date & Time: Apr 25, 2021 5:01 am

Charge: Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 4900 Blk W Congress ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLACK SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , RED SHORTS , BLACK SOCKS , GREEN SHOES , BLACK , BROWN , BLACK , 2 KEYS ,

GREY LANYARD , BLACK , LA ID , BLUE CRACKED , RED PACK OPENED , BLACK , BLUE BAG WITH EXCESS

PROPERTY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0344383,