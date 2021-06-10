The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, June 10, 2021:

Name: Alton L Fields

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 1:25 pm

Charge: Fugitive , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: MULTI COLORED SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BROWN SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK , BROWN , ,

CARDS , BROWN , BLACK BOXERS , LA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011602,

Name: Christopher Mcknight

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 11:21 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Mimosa ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK , BLUE , WHITE , BLUE , CAR FOB , 2 YELLOW , GREY , CAMO , OPEN PACK , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK

SOCKS , BLACK/WHITE SHOES , GREY SHORTS , BLACK MUSCLE SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0207102,

Name: Damun P Barfield

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 1:26 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 2300 Blk Catherine STR,Lake Charles,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: , BLACK , LA , , WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHOES , BLACK PANTS , BROWN , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK

BROKEN , BLACK HAIR WRAP ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 19-0208522,21-0011603,

Name: Revis J Comeaux Jr

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 5:14 pm

Charge: Violating The Restrictions Pl , Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited

Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Transactions Involving Proceed , Batt Dating Partner(Strangulation)

, Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED SUBSTANCES

Property: WHITE , BLACK PHONE , BLUE CARD , WHITE CARD , RED , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE MUSCLE SHIRT , RED MUSCLE

SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , RED SOCKS , WHITE PIERCINGS , GREY , BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0206731,19-0307945,

Name: Sterling G Lee Iii

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 9:57 am

Charge: Contributing To The Delinquenc , Criminal Trespass , Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk N Pierce ST,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0029698,

