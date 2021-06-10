Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, June 10, 2021:
Name: Alton L Fields
Age: 50
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 1:25 pm
Charge: Fugitive , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED
Property: MULTI COLORED SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BROWN SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK , BROWN , ,
CARDS , BROWN , BLACK BOXERS , LA ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011602,
Name: Christopher Mcknight
Age: 39
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 11:21 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Mimosa ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION
Property: BLACK , BLUE , WHITE , BLUE , CAR FOB , 2 YELLOW , GREY , CAMO , OPEN PACK , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK
SOCKS , BLACK/WHITE SHOES , GREY SHORTS , BLACK MUSCLE SHIRT ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0207102,
Name: Damun P Barfield
Age: 45
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 1:26 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 2300 Blk Catherine STR,Lake Charles,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.
Property: , BLACK , LA , , WHITE SHIRT , GREY SHOES , BLACK PANTS , BROWN , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK
BROKEN , BLACK HAIR WRAP ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 19-0208522,21-0011603,
Name: Revis J Comeaux Jr
Age: 40
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 5:14 pm
Charge: Violating The Restrictions Pl , Distribution/Possession With , Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited
Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Transactions Involving Proceed , Batt Dating Partner(Strangulation)
, Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds , False Imprisonment Charge/Pena ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED SUBSTANCES
Property: WHITE , BLACK PHONE , BLUE CARD , WHITE CARD , RED , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE MUSCLE SHIRT , RED MUSCLE
SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BLUE BOXERS , WHITE SHOES , RED SOCKS , WHITE PIERCINGS , GREY , BLACK ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0206731,19-0307945,
Name: Sterling G Lee Iii
Age: 20
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 09, 2021 9:57 am
Charge: Contributing To The Delinquenc , Criminal Trespass , Theft Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 1000 Blk N Pierce ST,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTVE WARRANT
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 20-0029698,