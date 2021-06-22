Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report
The following is a list of the people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, June 22, 2021:
Name: Brayton Chachere
Age: 21
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 10:04 am
Charge: Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Ballantre RD,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT TURNED SELF IN ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property:
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011702,
Name: Brittney Bokar
Age: 23
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 12:00 pm
Charge: It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , P/Sched I
Drugs ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Nicole DRV,Youngsville,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: 2 GREY , GREY TONGUE RING , BLACK PONYTAIL , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , RED SHOES , BLACK SHIRT ,
GREY UNDERWEAR , BLACK BRA , GREY BRA ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 20-0272851,20-0208444,20-0272581,
Name: Del Daigle
Age: 56
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 4:00 am
Charge: Hold For Doc ,
Arresting Agency: EAST CARROLL PARISH
Address: 200 Blk Country Breeze LAN,Duson,La,
Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC
Property: LA ID , GREY PANTS , BLUE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE BOXERS , GREY BEANIE ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0011700,
Name: Gary M Paquin
Age: 37
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 9:06 pm
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic
Abuse Aggravated Batt ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 100 Blk Case LAN,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSIACL ALTERCATION
Property: BLK BELT , BROWN WALLET , GREY SHIRT AND SHOES , TAN SHORTS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 20-0221225,
Name: Janet J Zeno
Age: 29
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 12:56 am
Charge: Operating While Intoxicated; F , Reckless Operation - No Accid ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 700 Blk Arthur STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO TRAFFIC INCIDENT AND SHOWS SIGNS OF IMPAIRMENT
Property: PINK , 2 YELLOW , PINK CRACKED PHONE , 3 YELLOW , GREY , KEYS ON FUZZY KEY CHAIN , 2 WHITE , 1 GREY
, GREY SHOE , GREEN TOP , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK TOP ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0220187,
Name: Renairja Lewis
Age: 54
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 8:35 am
Charge: Armed Robbery Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,New Iberia, La,,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER ENTERING IN A BUSINESS AND ATTEMPTING TO TAKE THEIR MONEY
Property: ORANGE , 1 SET , LOUISIANA , PURPLE , GREY , BLUE MASK , WHITE KEY CARD , 2 DEBIT CARDS , WHITE
HEALTH CARE CARD , FOOD STAMP CARD , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , GREY SOCKS , GREY SHOES , BLUE BOXERS
, GREY SHORTS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0220443,
Name: Tomije J Miller
Age: 18
Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 5:54 pm
Charge: Simple Burglary , Atempt-Simple Burglary ,
Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD
Address: 100 Blk Whirlaway DR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: 2 GREY , RED JACKET , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , LA ID ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0200384,