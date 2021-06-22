The following is a list of the people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, June 22, 2021:

Name: Brayton Chachere

Age: 21

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 10:04 am

Charge: Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Ballantre RD,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT TURNED SELF IN ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011702,

Name: Brittney Bokar

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 12:00 pm

Charge: It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , P/Sched I

Drugs ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Nicole DRV,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: 2 GREY , GREY TONGUE RING , BLACK PONYTAIL , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , RED SHOES , BLACK SHIRT ,

GREY UNDERWEAR , BLACK BRA , GREY BRA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0272851,20-0208444,20-0272581,

Photo by KPEL

Name: Del Daigle

Age: 56

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 4:00 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: EAST CARROLL PARISH

Address: 200 Blk Country Breeze LAN,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: LA ID , GREY PANTS , BLUE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE BOXERS , GREY BEANIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011700,

Name: Gary M Paquin

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 9:06 pm

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic

Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Case LAN,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSIACL ALTERCATION

Property: BLK BELT , BROWN WALLET , GREY SHIRT AND SHOES , TAN SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0221225,

Name: Janet J Zeno

Age: 29

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 12:56 am

Charge: Operating While Intoxicated; F , Reckless Operation - No Accid ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 700 Blk Arthur STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO TRAFFIC INCIDENT AND SHOWS SIGNS OF IMPAIRMENT

Property: PINK , 2 YELLOW , PINK CRACKED PHONE , 3 YELLOW , GREY , KEYS ON FUZZY KEY CHAIN , 2 WHITE , 1 GREY

, GREY SHOE , GREEN TOP , BLUE SHORTS , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK TOP ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0220187,

ThinkStock

Name: Renairja Lewis

Age: 54

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 8:35 am

Charge: Armed Robbery Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,New Iberia, La,,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER ENTERING IN A BUSINESS AND ATTEMPTING TO TAKE THEIR MONEY

Property: ORANGE , 1 SET , LOUISIANA , PURPLE , GREY , BLUE MASK , WHITE KEY CARD , 2 DEBIT CARDS , WHITE

HEALTH CARE CARD , FOOD STAMP CARD , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , GREY SOCKS , GREY SHOES , BLUE BOXERS

, GREY SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0220443,

Name: Tomije J Miller

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 21, 2021 5:54 pm

Charge: Simple Burglary , Atempt-Simple Burglary ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Address: 100 Blk Whirlaway DR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: 2 GREY , RED JACKET , WHITE SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , LA ID ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0200384,

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Must-Haves for the Perfect Beach Trip