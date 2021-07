The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

Name: Angel B Leonard

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 8:23 pm

Charge: Enter/Remain In Places/On Land ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Delores STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A DISTURBANCE

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0222498,

Name: Cliffton E Jenkins

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 4:48 pm

Charge: Money Laundering;Transaction I , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Sale, Distribution, Or Possess ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 5600 Blk Raybon RD,Theodore,Al,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0214126,

Photo by KPEL

Name: Cody Pearce

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 11:30 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 900 Blk Poplar ST,Morgan City,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY SWEAT SHIRT , WHITE BOXERS , GREY BOXERS , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , EXTRA

PROPERTY BAG ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011717,

Name: Cruz C Daigle

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 6:45 pm

Charge: Hold For Court ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 400 Blk Main Street ,Cankton,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS A HOLD FOR COURT

Property: BLK TIE , BLK SOCKS , PINK SHIRT , GREY SUIT , BLK BELT , BLK EARRINGS 2 , WHITE BODY JEWELRY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011721,

Staff Photo

Name: Damenn Engleton

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 7:50 pm

Charge: Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Vieux Orleans Cir. ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT IS SENTENCED

Property: BLUE SHIRT , BLK SHIRT , GTRAY PANTS , BLK SHOES , BLK TIE , 1 GRAY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011720,

Name: Danny L Soileau

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 11:00 am

Charge: Hold For Doc , Simple Burglary Of Inhabited D , Unaut Use Of A Motor Vehicle ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Heidi B RD,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , GREY SHOES , BROWN BELT , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE BOXERS , LA ID , MISC PAPERS

, 6 PICTURES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011718,20-0008391,

Felipe Caparr?s Cruz, ThinkStock Images

Name: Dennis K Lankop Jr

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 8:14 am

Charge: First Degree Robbery Charge , Prohibited Acts , Home Invasion , Taking Contraband To/From Pena ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 600 Blk Ellard AVE,Jonesville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A DISTRUBANCE.

Property: BLACK SHOES , BLACK SHORTS , GREY BOXERS , MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLACK W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLACK , 1

OPEN PACK , BLACK TABLET W/ CRACKED SCREEN , SS CARD , LA ID , 2 WHITE CARDS , GREEN CARD , 2 BLACK

PONYTAILS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0221646,

Name: James Maaele

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 11:00 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Durke ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFDTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLK BELT , BLK WALLET , BLK SHIRT , JEANS , RED SHOES , CIGARETTES , 2 ORANGE BRACELETS , DL , KEY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011723,21-0222499,

Name: Jamon D Perro

Age: 52

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 10:52 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Domestic Abuse Agg Assault ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERNCE TO AN DISTURBANCE

Property: TWO SET OF KEYS , BLAC FLASHLIGHT , PURPLE LIGHTER , YELLOW RING , OPEN PACK , BROWN WALLET , BLACK

DEWRAG , GREY SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK BOXERS , GREY

BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0221735,

Getty Images

Name: Marquis Daniels

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 12:25 pm

Charge: Hold For Doc , Hold For Extradition ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk A Virginia STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: BLACK SHOES , WHITE BOXERS , WHITE SOKS , GRAY PANTS , GRAY SHIRT , GRAY SWEATSHIRT , YELLOW WATCH ,

BROWN ROSARY , TWO KEYS , EXTRA PROPERTY BAG ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011716,

Name: Michael R Morris Jr

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 9:26 pm

Charge: St. Mary Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk 1/2 Talbot STR,Franklin,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR ST. MARY

Property: GREY PANTS , BLK SHOES , GREEN JACKET , 2 WHITE EARRINGS , RECEIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011724,

Name: Morris James

Age: 49

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 22, 2021 2:27 am

Charge: Pwitd Sch. Ii Cds , Driving On Right Side Of Road; ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLK / YELLOW SHOES , RED SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , DL , ORANGE WATC , ORANGE NECKLACE , 2 ORANGE EAR

RINGS , MSC PAPERWORK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0221470,

