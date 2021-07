The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Thursday, June 24, 2021:

Name: Briana D Roy

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 23, 2021 9:44 am

Charge: Interference With The Custody , Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Home Invasion ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk St. Ann STR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: MULTICOLORED SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , WHITE SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BRA , 2 NOSE RINGS , FACIAL PIERCING ,

WHITE , BROWN , 1 YELLOW , 1 GREY , 2 YELLOW , CRACKED BLACK , 3 PENNIES , WHITE PAPER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0222404,

Staff Photo

Name: Dwayne O Price

Age: 60

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 23, 2021 8:08 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Merchants BL,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER AN ALTERCATION

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0223763,

Name: Joshua Babineaux

Age: 37

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 23, 2021 8:32 am

Charge: Hold For Doc ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk Thomas AVE,Opelousas,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR DOC

Property: WHITE SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE BOXERS , EXCESS PROPERTY , ORANGE SLIPPERS , WHITE

SHIRT , GREY PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE BOXERS , ORANGE SLIPPERS , BAG OF EXCESS PROPERTY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011729,

Photo by KPEL

Name: Kelly A Francois

Age: 48

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 23, 2021 1:58 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 3100 Blk Center STR,Lake Charles,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , MULTICOLOR SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY BOXERS , LA DL , BLACK BELT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0218591,

Name: Noel Smith

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 23, 2021 9:10 pm

Charge: Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 4600 Blk Stsaybrook DRV,Norcross,Ga,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP WHERE GUN WAS FOUND

Property: RED SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BROWN WALLET , BLACK PHONE , 2 YELLOW EARRINGS , 1 YELLOW NECKLACE , WHITE

RING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0223776,

Staff photo

Name: Skylar E Leger

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 23, 2021 9:17 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Hold For Court , Municipal Purposes (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 1000 Blk Langlinais ROA,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SENTENCED

Property: GREY NOSE RING , 1 BLUE GAGE , GREEN/BLACK , BLACK HEELS , BLUE JEANS , BLACK WHITE , WHITE SHORTS ,

TAN BRA , PINK UNDERWEAR , BLACK HAIR CLIP ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011725,

Name: Trey L Angelle

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 23, 2021 9:21 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Aggr. Criminal Damage To Prop. , Domestic

Abuse Agg Assault , Aggravated Assault Charge , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 300 Blk Lebesque ROA,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REF TO A TRAFFIC STOP

Property: BLACK CELLULAR PHONE , LA DL , VEHICLE REGISTRATION , CITATION , GREY SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , WHITE

BOXERS , BLACK SANDALS , BLACK HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0142571,21-0223001,

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms