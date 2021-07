Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, June 25, 2021:

Name: Brittany A Tolliver

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 24, 2021 1:24 pm

Charge: Carrying Firearm/Dang.Weap. By , Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 300 Blk E Simcoe STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s): LAUREN ALLEN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0010413,

Name: Malik J Chaisson

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 24, 2021 8:07 pm

Charge: Aggravated Assault With A Fire ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 200 Blk Lindsey Circle ,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREEN SHOES , WHITE UNDERWEAR , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK HOOD , BLACK HAIR BAND , , WHITE , GREEN PANTS

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0192292,

Name: Roy E Daigle Jr.

Age: 51

Arrest Date & Time: Jun 24, 2021 3:35 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Gunter Grass Ct. ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECR ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0011743,

